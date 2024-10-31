News & Insights

Stocks

Eckoh plc Sees Shift in Major Shareholders

October 31, 2024 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eckoh plc (GB:ECK) has released an update.

Eckoh plc has seen a significant change in its major shareholders as Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has reduced its voting rights from 13.045% to 7.811%. This shift, announced on October 31, 2024, reflects a notable adjustment in the company’s shareholder landscape, potentially impacting market perceptions and investor strategies.

For further insights into GB:ECK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.