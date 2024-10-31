Eckoh plc Sees Shift in Major Shareholders

Eckoh plc (GB:ECK) has released an update.

Eckoh plc has seen a significant change in its major shareholders as Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has reduced its voting rights from 13.045% to 7.811%. This shift, announced on October 31, 2024, reflects a notable adjustment in the company’s shareholder landscape, potentially impacting market perceptions and investor strategies.

