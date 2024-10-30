News & Insights

Eckoh PLC Sees Shareholder Shift as MI Chelverton Reduces Stake

October 30, 2024 — 12:42 pm EDT

Eckoh plc (GB:ECK) has released an update.

Eckoh PLC has experienced a shift in its shareholder structure, with MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund reducing its voting rights from 5.89% to 2.94%, now holding 8,556,250 shares. This change in holdings could influence investor sentiment and market dynamics around Eckoh’s stock. Such movements are crucial for investors tracking the company’s governance and ownership landscape.

