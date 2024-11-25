News & Insights

Eckoh PLC Sees New Stakeholder with Samson Rock Acquisition

November 25, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Eckoh plc (GB:ECK) has released an update.

Eckoh PLC has announced a change in ownership, with Samson Rock Capital LLP acquiring a 4.12% stake in the company. This acquisition highlights the growing interest in Eckoh’s market potential, as investors look to capitalize on its promising prospects. With 12,050,000 voting rights now in their possession, Samson Rock Capital LLP’s move could influence Eckoh’s strategic direction.

