Eckert & Ziegler CEO to transfer to supervisory board

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler EUZG.DE CEO Andreas Eckert is to transfer from its management board to the supervisory board, the German medical technology company said on Monday.

Eckert recommends executive board member Harald Hasselmann to succeed him as CEO, the firm added.

The transfer is to become effective following the firm's annual general meeting, in mid-2023.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk, editing by Rachel More)

