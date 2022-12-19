Eckert & Ziegler CEO to transfer to supervisory board

December 19, 2022 — 07:54 am EST

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler EUZG.DE CEO Andreas Eckert is to transfer from its management board to the supervisory board, the German medical technology company said on Monday.

Eckert recommends executive board member Harald Hasselmann to succeed him as CEO, the firm added.

The transfer is to become effective following the firm's annual general meeting, in mid-2023.

