ECJ says up to Spanish judges to decide on case by case basis if IRPH mortgage abusive

Adds details from court statement

MADRID, March 3 (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice on Tuesday ruled that it will be up to local judges in Spain to decide on a case by case basis if IRPH mortgage clauses were abusive, an ECJ spokesman said.

Shares in Spanish banks jumped, with Caixabank CABK.MC and Bankia BKIA.MC up around 5.4% and 3%, respectively over initial relief that the court did not decide a blanket rejection of the clause.

Hundreds of thousands of these mortgages were sold, particularly in 2007 and 2008, at rates that tended to be higher than Euribor and did not fall as much when the European Central Bank cut borrowing costs.

The Spanish government scrapped the IRPH in 2013, saying it was unfair, leading customers to take banks to court demanding compensation.

It will also be up to the judge to decide whether to apply a different interest rate in cases when the clause is considered abusive.

Spain's IRPH mortgage price index should not be excluded from the remit of EU directives, the court spokesman said.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado Editing by Ingrid Melander)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 8339; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.