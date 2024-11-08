News & Insights

ECIT AS Strengthens Financial Position with Capital Increase

November 08, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

ECIT AS (DE:3CZ) has released an update.

ECIT AS has increased its share capital by NOK 75.8 million through the issuance of B-shares as a settlement for debt to its parent company, ECIT Bidco AS. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s financial structure and support its ongoing growth initiatives. The capital increase reflects ECIT’s commitment to expanding its service offerings in the accounting, payroll, and IT sectors across multiple countries.

