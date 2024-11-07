ECIT AS Shows Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance

ECIT AS (DE:3CZ) has released an update.

ECIT AS reported a solid performance in Q3 2024 with an 11.7% increase in revenue and a 10% rise in EBITDA compared to the previous year. The company’s growth was driven by strong performances in the F&A and Tech divisions, while the IT division experienced lower growth due to reduced consultancy and hardware sales. Despite a slight decline in EBITDA margins, ECIT’s cost-saving measures are on track, supporting its continued expansion strategy.

