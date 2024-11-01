News & Insights

ECIT AS Concludes Successful General Meeting

November 01, 2024 — 12:32 pm EDT

ECIT AS (DE:3CZ) has released an update.

ECIT AS, a company renowned for its expertise in accounting, payroll, and IT services, has successfully concluded an extraordinary general meeting with the approval of all agenda items. The company, which boasts a proforma revenue of 3.8 billion NOK and employs over 2,500 people across ten countries, continues to expand through strategic acquisitions.

