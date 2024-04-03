EchoStar's (SATS) New ESA Terminal Now Available on OneWeb LEO

EchoStar Corporation’s SATS subsidiary, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, recently announced that its new electronically steerable antenna-based (ESA) terminal — Hughes HL1120W — has received approval from Eutelsat OneWeb Network for operation in the latter’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network.

Hughes Network Systems offers broadband equipment and services, and managed services (including software-defined networking) coupled with end-to-end network operation for clients including businesses, governments and airlines, globally.

With Hughes HL1120W’s commercial availability on OneWeb LEO Network, Hughes Network will now be able to extend the network’s high-speed and low-latency connectivity to customers across the world.

Moreover, Hughes Network now can deploy LEO capacity as a managed broadband service and as a multi-orbit mobility or enterprise solution as a OneWeb distributor. Hughes Network Systems will also be able to implement LEO capacity as a multi-transport Software-Defined Wide Area Network and even as a specialized military network.

EchoStar Corporation Price and Consensus

EchoStar Corporation price-consensus-chart | EchoStar Corporation Quote

Hughes HL1120W terminal is of lightweight built and designed specifically for the outdoor environment. The terminal is built using a tough aluminum chassis and manufactured in the company’s Maryland factory. It is a weather-resistant and low-power solution that boasts easy installation and maintenance. The new ESA terminal indoor unit will offer 2 GigE LAN ports and Wi-Fi 6 router.

The solution is designed such that it will “function right out of the box with self-pointing to the Eutelsat OneWeb satellite constellation”, highlighted Hughes Network Systems.

Eutelsat OneWeb is a subsidiary of Eutelsat Group which specializes in delivering internet connectivity in LEO. Eutelsat acquired OneWeb in 2023. With the acquisition, the company became a fully-integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator. Eutlesat now boasts a LEO constellation of more than 600 satellites and a fleet of 35 geostationary satellites.

Currently, EchoStar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SATS have lost 26.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 51.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are Synopsys SNPS, Iridium Communications IRDM and Microsoft MSFT. While SNPS and IRDM sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, MSFT carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNPS’ fiscal 2024 EPS is pegged at $13.36. The long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%. SNPS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4.1%. Shares of SNPS have soared 46.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRDM’s 2024 EPS has increased 148.3% in the past 60 days to 72 cents. Iridium’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 91.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microsoft’s fiscal 2024 EPS is pegged at $11.63, indicating growth of 18.6% from the year-ago levels. MSFT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%. The long-term earnings growth rate is 16.2%. Shares of MSFT have rallied 46.7% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.