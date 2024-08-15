EchoStar's (SATS) Hughes Network Ships 5,000 LEO Terminals

EchoStar Corporation’s SATS Hughes Network Systems LLC recently achieved a milestone of shipping more than 5,000 HL1120W electronically steerable antenna (ESA) Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) terminals, underscoring its leadership in delivering top-tier, enterprise-class satellite terminals for the Eutelsat OneWeb LEO constellation.



The HL1120W is a “low-profile, full-duplex” terminal that boasts a built-in modem and utilizes a phased array antenna (that has no moving parts). The terminals are produced at a new Hughes facility in Germantown, MD.



It supports Eutelsat OneWeb's speeds of up to 195 Mbps down and 32 Mbps up, catering to the high-speed demands of modern communication needs. A salient feature of the HL1120W is its ability to maintain minimal interruptions as the terminal switches from one satellite beam to the next every 11 seconds.



Apart from this, the company designs and manufactures the gateway electronics and core modules integral to the Eutelsat OneWeb LEO system. These gateways are crucial for managing the beam-to-beam and satellite-to-satellite handoffs, capable of facilitating more than 10,000 such handoffs per second.



In addition to manufacturing state-of-the-art terminals, Hughes offers a fully managed LEO service that encompasses design, installation, maintenance and capacity. This comprehensive service ensures that users benefit from a reliable and enterprise-grade broadband solution, particularly in remote locations.



Hughes' managed service is complemented by its Managed SD-WAN capabilities, providing business and government users with enhanced connectivity options and greater flexibility.



Hughes remains at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide. In June 2024, it announced that Saudi Arabia-based Luna Space Telecommunications Co. Ltd. (under the Skyband Holding company) acquired 1,200 Hughes JUPITER Terminals and a JUPITER System Gateway from Hughes. The migration to Hughes' enhanced network infrastructure is expected to enable Skyband to tap into new sectors of government, finance and oil and gas.



However, subscriber losses in Pay-TV, Retail Wireless and Broadband and satellite services have weighed on SATS performance. In the last reported quarter, its revenues went down 9% year over year to $3.96 billion. The top line missed the consensus mark by 0.6%.



SATS faces stiff competition in the mobile and satellite communications industry from the likes of Iridium Communications IRDM, Eutelsat Communications EUTLF and Globalstar GSAT.

A Look at the Performance of Peers

Iridium is a satellite communications company that offers dedicated commercial global voice and data communications services to businesses and governments in the United States and globally. It also works with non-governmental organizations.

Iridium's performance is gaining from higher engineering and support revenues due to a rise in activity with the U.S. government. Going ahead, the company expects engineering and support revenues to increase in 2024 owing to ongoing work on the Space Development Agency contract.



However, continued weakness in the Equipment business poses headwinds. Iridium expects equipment sales for 2024 to be lower than in 2023, aligning more closely with pre-2022 levels. Stiff rivalry and a high debt burden are concerns.



Globalstar offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries worldwide. Globalstar's products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages.



The company's efforts to boost the development of its spectrum and wholesale capacity services bode well, along with momentum in XCOM RAN systems.



Headquartered in Paris, France, Eutelsat is a global provider of satellite communications, connectivity and broadcast services that provide television channels (more than 6,500) to cable and satellite homes. Also, it serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and transport, maritime and in-flight markets.



The company continues to pursue strategic collaborations to drive top-line expansion. Eutelsat OneWeb is a subsidiary of Eutelsat that specializes in delivering Internet connectivity in LEO. Eutelsat acquired OneWeb in 2023. With the acquisition, the company became a fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.