EchoStar’s Planned Sale to DIRECTV Falls Through

November 22, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Echostar ( (SATS) ) just unveiled an update.

EchoStar Corporation’s planned sale of its Pay-TV business to DIRECTV has been called off after DIRECTV terminated the agreement due to unmet conditions. The acquisition, initially outlined in an Equity Purchase Agreement, was set to transfer DISH DBS Corporation’s equity interests to DIRECTV. Despite the termination, neither company will incur fees or payments.

See more insights into SATS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

