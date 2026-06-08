EchoStar Stock Up 627% in a Year: Should Investors Buy, Hold or Fold?

EchoStar Corporation SATS stock has soared 627.2% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry’s growth of 336.6%. The S&P 500 composite and Zacks Computer & Technology sector have risen 28.3% and 44.4%, respectively, over the same time frame.

SATS has also outperformed its peers, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT, Planet Labs PBC PL and Iridium Communications IRDM. GILT, PL and IRDM have climbed 140.8%, 452.7% and 70.5%, respectively, in the past year.



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However, shares of EchoStar lost 10% in the past month. The company recently reported first-quarter 2026 results, wherein it posted a diluted net loss of 51 cents. The company’s first-quarter revenues declined 5.2% year over year.

Following the company’s results, investors may wonder whether SATS has upside or if expectations have outpaced fundamentals. Let’s unpack the company’s fundamentals and challenges to ascertain the best course of action.

Key Growth Catalysts for EchoStar

EchoStar is advancing from strategic transactions involving spectrum assets that are expected to strengthen its financial position. The company has agreements to sell certain spectrum licenses to AT&T for $22.65 billion in cash, subject to conditions and adjustments, and has also entered into transactions with SpaceX valued at approximately $20 billion, including cash and SpaceX equity consideration. These transactions also contemplate debt repayment and additional commercial arrangements related to Starlink services and customer referral programs.

EchoStar's existing portfolio spans Pay-TV, Wireless, Broadband and Satellite Services, and enterprise and government connectivity businesses. The company provides services through brands including Boost Mobile, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes and HughesNet, serving consumer, enterprise, operator and government customers worldwide.

Notably, the company is gaining from improvements in its Wireless and Broadband and Satellite Services businesses, which supported overall operating performance during the first quarter of 2026. The company’s Wireless segment generated OIBDA of $13.7 million compared with a loss of $73.7 million in the prior-year quarter, while Broadband and Satellite Services OIBDA increased to $94.1 million from $85.7 million a year earlier. Consolidated OIBDA rose to $559.4 million from $400.2 million, and adjusted OIBDA increased to $493.3 million from $400.2 million in the prior-year period. Net loss attributable to EchoStar also narrowed to $146.9 million from $202.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

EchoStar is also gaining from continued growth and retention efforts in its Wireless business. The company ended the quarter with 7.53 million wireless subscribers, reflecting a net increase of approximately 16,000 subscribers during the first quarter. Wireless subscriber performance was supported by the company’s focus on acquiring higher-quality subscribers, retention initiatives, competitive offers and promotions, and increased sales of value-added services, which also contributed to higher wireless average revenue per user.



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However, continued pressure on the company’s subscriber bases in Pay-TV and broadband services remains a concern. During the first quarter of 2026, the company lost approximately 366,000 pay-TV subscribers and 58,000 broadband subscribers, reflecting the impact of competitive pressures, cord-cutting trends, evolving consumer preferences and competition from streaming platforms. Moreover, increased competition from satellite-based and alternative broadband technologies poses additional challenges.

SATS’ Valuation

SATS trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 2.35X, below the industry’s 3.28X. GILT, PL and IRDM trade at a forward 12-month P/S of 2X, 23.36X and 5.52X, respectively.



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SATS’ Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SATS’ earnings for 2026 has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



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Should You Buy or Hold SATS Stock Now?

Currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EchoStar appears to be a compelling investment opportunity at the moment.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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EchoStar Corporation (SATS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.