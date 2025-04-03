EchoStar (SATS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.58, changing hands as low as $23.09 per share. EchoStar Corp shares are currently trading off about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SATS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SATS's low point in its 52 week range is $13 per share, with $32.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.