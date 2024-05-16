EchoStar (SATS) Receives $2.7B IDIQ Contract From U.S. Navy

EchoStar Corporation SATS announced that it has received an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command Spiral 4 wireless products and services purchasing program.

EchoStar's subsidiaries, Hughes Network Systems and Boost Mobile will provide 5G wireless services and devices to support the Department of Defense (DoD) across all 50 states and U.S. territories and for international travel on temporary duty.

The Spiral 4 program is managed by the U.S. Navy and is accessible to the DoD and other federal agencies. Spiral 4 includes the delivery of mobile devices and service plan task orders. It also include tablets, IoT devices, and other 5G-enabled equipment. The program encompasses device hardware, service plans, customer service, support, and reporting via an online portal.

Spiral 4 necessitates Radio Access Networks with support for Radio over Internet Protocol and Citizen Band Radio Services. The program starts in May 2024 with a base year, followed by nine optional one-year periods, extending through 2034. The program could be worth up to $2.7 billion over 10 years if all options are exercised.

Headquartered in Englewood, CO, EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. The company also offers innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers.

In April, EchoStar’s subsidiary, Hughes Network Systems LLC, clinched a production contract from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. The contract involves the production of a vital component of the advanced satellite communications system for the MQ-1C Gray Eagle 25M Unmanned Aircraft System.

Prior to that, the company announced that Nilesat would be implementing Hughes JUPITER System Gateway and terminals for Nilesat 301 satellite to deliver cost-effective and high-powered broadband services to its subscribers.

Currently, EchoStar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SATS have gained 6.9% in the past year against the sub-industry's decline of 38.6%.



