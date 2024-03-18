EchoStar (SATS) Hughes JUPITER System Implemented by Nilesat

EchoStar Corporation SATS recently announced that Nilesat will be implementing Hughes JUPITER System Gateway and terminals for Nilesat 301 satellite to deliver cost-effective and high-powered broadband services to its subscribers.



The collaboration will facilitate ease of access to the best-in-class broadband connectivity in the rural areas.



The deployment is set to commence in the second quarter of 2024. It is anticipated to be over by the end of the third quarter of 2024.



Egypt-based Nilesat is a leading satellite operator and broadcasting company serving in the MENA region. It operates a fleet of geostationary satellites stationed at 7 degrees West. The company also has two ground stations (located on the 6th of October City and Alexandria) and broadcasts more than 700 services in the region.



EchoStar’s Hughes JUPITER System is gaining significant traction of late. A few days back, Kazakhstan-based Republican Center of Space Communication implemented the Hughes JUPITER System ground platform to boost digitalization in the country.



It is a software-defined satellite networking platform that provides “dynamic inroute reconfiguration”. JUPITER System is one of the extensively used VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) systems for broadband satellite services in the world, as it works for both traditional and high-throughput satellites.



Hughes Network claimed that the JUPITER System connects more than 25 million people across over 50,000 hotspots globally.



In the last reported quarter, SATS reported total revenues of $4.16 billion, down 8.2% year over year, primarily due to a decline in subscribers (especially the Pay-TV segment).



Currently, EchoStar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SATS have lost 26.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 48.1%.



