DISH

EchoStar Q3 Net Income Declines; Revenue Down 17.0%

November 06, 2023 — 06:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - EchoStar Corporation (SATS) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to common stock declined to $3.2 million from $22.4 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.04 compared to $0.27. The company noted that the decrease was primarily due to a decrease in operating income driven by lower revenue and higher transaction costs related to the proposed merger with DISH.

Third quarter total revenue declined to $413.07 million from $497.39 million, last year. Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $2.0 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
DISH
SATS

