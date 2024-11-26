EchoStar put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in EchoStar (SATS) with 8,220 puts trading, or 1.6x expected. Most active are Dec-25 2.5 (nonstd SATS1) puts and Jul-25 15 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 7,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 15.54, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 27th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SATS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.