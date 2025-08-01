Markets
EchoStar Posts Wider Loss In Q2

August 01, 2025 — 08:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - EchoStar (SATS) posted a second quarter net loss attributable to EchoStar of $306.13 million compared to a loss of $205.59 million, prior year. Loss per share was $1.06 compared to a loss of $0.76. Total revenue declined to $3.72 billion from $3.95 billion, last year.

Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar, said: "Our Retail Wireless business continues to make progress and we have now had five consecutive quarters of growth with our Boost Mobile brand. Our Pay-TV ARPU and churn rate improvement continues to impress, and our enterprise business is gaining ground globally within the aviation sector as the industry's only future-proof in-flight connectivity solution."

Shares of EchoStar are down 4% in pre-market trade on Friday.

