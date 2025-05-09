EchoStar Posts Wider Loss In Q1

Markets
(RTTNews) - EchoStar Corp. (SATS) posted a first quarter net loss attributable to company of $202.7 million compared to a loss of $107.4 million, prior year. Net loss per share was $0.71 compared to a loss of $0.40. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.80, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenue declined to $3.87 billion from $4.01 billion, previous year.

Hamid Akhavan, CEO, EchoStar, said: "We are pleased with the progress of our Wireless business and year-over-year net add subscriber growth. In addition, our Pay-TV segment continues to drive improvements in ARPU and churn, and our in-flight connectivity business advances, scaling and driving interest from airlines worldwide."

