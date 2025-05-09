EchoStar Posts Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - EchoStar Corp. (SATS) posted a first quarter net loss attributable to company of $202.7 million compared to a loss of $107.4 million, prior year. Net loss per share was $0.71 compared to a loss of $0.40. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.80, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenue declined to $3.87 billion from $4.01 billion, previous year.

Hamid Akhavan, CEO, EchoStar, said: "We are pleased with the progress of our Wireless business and year-over-year net add subscriber growth. In addition, our Pay-TV segment continues to drive improvements in ARPU and churn, and our in-flight connectivity business advances, scaling and driving interest from airlines worldwide."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.