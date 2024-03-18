EchoStar Gets Contract Extension From DoD For 5G Deployments

(RTTNews) - EchoStar Corp. (SATS), a satellite television firm, on Monday announced the contract extension by the Department of Defense or DoD Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering FutureG Office.

The contract extension is for the continued deployment of standalone 5G networks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam or JBPHH in Hawaii and at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island or NASWI in Washington State. The contract extension builds on the award for NASWI in 2021 and additional expansion in Hawaii in 2022, extending both through 2025 with additional 5G enhancements.

EchoStar is a premier supporter of the use of Open Radio Access Network in DoD networks.

SATS was trading up by 2.80 percent at $13.95 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

