ECHOSTAR Earnings Preview: Recent $SATS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ECHOSTAR ($SATS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,948,367,980 and earnings of -$0.90 per share.

ECHOSTAR Insider Trading Activity

ECHOSTAR insiders have traded $SATS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SATS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES W ERGEN (CHAIRMAN) purchased 1,551,355 shares for an estimated $43,499,994

DEAN MANSON (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $150,250

ECHOSTAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of ECHOSTAR stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ECHOSTAR Government Contracts

We have seen $43,430 of award payments to $SATS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ECHOSTAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SATS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

