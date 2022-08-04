EchoStar Corp. Reveals Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - EchoStar Corp. (SATS) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $13.86 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $37.29 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $499.31 million from $499.83 million last year.

EchoStar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $13.86 Mln. vs. $37.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.16 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $499.31 Mln vs. $499.83 Mln last year.

