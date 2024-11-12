EchoStar Corp. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - EchoStar Corp. (SATS) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$141.81 million, or -$0.52 per share. This compares with -$138.37 million, or -$0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $3.891 billion from $4.109 billion last year.

EchoStar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$141.81 Mln. vs. -$138.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.52 vs. -$0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.891 Bln vs. $4.109 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.