EchoStar call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in EchoStar (SATS) with 3,205 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 63.03%. Jan-25 25 calls and Dec-25 2.5 (nonstd SATS1) puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.09. Earnings are expected on February 27th.
