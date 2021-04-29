EchoStar Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SATS

In trading on Thursday, shares of EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.15, changing hands as high as $25.37 per share. EchoStar Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SATS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SATS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.75 per share, with $35.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.18.

