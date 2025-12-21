EchoStar (BIT:1SATS) Price Target Increased by 11.53% to 74.01

The average one-year price target for EchoStar (BIT:1SATS) has been revised to €74.01 / share. This is an increase of 11.53% from the prior estimate of €66.36 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €23.68 to a high of €115.17 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.67% from the latest reported closing price of €91.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in EchoStar. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 13.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SATS is 0.62%, an increase of 62.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.35% to 177,285K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 11,791K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,398K shares , representing a decrease of 13.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SATS by 132.97% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,301K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 7,500K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,960K shares , representing a decrease of 19.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SATS by 90.34% over the last quarter.

Diameter Capital Partners holds 5,963K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares , representing an increase of 45.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SATS by 170.73% over the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 5,600K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,945K shares , representing a decrease of 41.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SATS by 3.64% over the last quarter.

