EchoIQ Targets Heart Disease Detection Advancement

May 22, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

EchoIQ Limited (AU:EIQ) has released an update.

EchoIQ Limited (ASX:EIQ) has released a presentation emphasizing its commitment to early warning and enhanced detection of heart disease, which is strictly informational and not an offer or solicitation for stock purchases. The document, while containing detailed information, also advises recipients to seek professional advice and conduct their own analysis before considering investments. Caution is advised regarding forward-looking statements, as they are predictions subject to various risks and uncertainties.

