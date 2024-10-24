EchoIQ Limited Highlights AI and Financial Strength

EchoIQ Limited (AU:EIQ) has released an update.

EchoIQ Limited, a company utilizing artificial intelligence to improve structural heart disease detection, reported a cash balance of $7.118 million as of September 30, 2024. The company has 588,521,043 ordinary shares issued and 106,475,000 unlisted options, with the top 20 shareholders holding 46.6% of the shares. EchoIQ’s focus on AI-driven solutions and its substantial cash reserves may interest investors looking for innovative companies in the healthcare technology sector.

