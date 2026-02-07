Echo45 Advisors Bets Big on the Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF With a 127,000 Share Purchase

Key Points

Echo45 Advisors LLC initiated a new position in HGER, buying 127,402 shares; estimated trade size was $3.16 million based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end position value increased by $3.16 million, reflecting the addition of the new stake and price changes during the period.

The new holding represents a 1.8% increase in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management for the quarter.

At quarter-end, Echo45 Advisors LLC held 127,402 shares of HGER valued at $3.16 million.

This new position places HGER outside the fund’s top five holdings by reported assets.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 6, 2026, Echo45 Advisors LLC reported a new position in Harbor ETF Trust - Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSE:HGER) for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. The fund acquired 127,402 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $3.16 million based on average prices for the period. The quarter-end value of the new stake was also $3.16 million, reflecting both the purchase and prevailing market pricing.

What else to know

This is a new position for Echo45 Advisors LLC, now representing 1.8% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VEA: $22.12 million (12.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:RSP: $16.18 million (9.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VWO: $9.31 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DIA: $7.42 million (4.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:QQQM: $7.37 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of February 5, 2026, shares of HGER were priced at $26.50, up 21.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 9.35 percentage points.

The fund reported a 6.5% annualized dividend yield as of February 6, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close February 5, 2026) $26.50 Dividend yield 6.54% 1-year total return 21.5%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy targets efficient diversification across a basket of commodity futures, emphasizing inflation sensitivity and economic significance.

Portfolio consists of at least 15 of the 24 most liquid commodity futures, with dynamic gold weighting based on a proprietary scarcity debasement indicator; index rebalanced quarterly.

Fund structure utilizes excess return swaps via a Cayman Islands subsidiary to optimize tax efficiency and avoid K-1 forms; expense ratio details not provided.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (HGER) is designed to provide investors with broad-based commodity exposure, focusing on assets most sensitive to U.S. inflation. The fund employs a systematic approach to select and weight commodity futures, with a rules-based process that dynamically adjusts allocations, particularly to gold, based on prevailing inflationary conditions. Its unique structure and index methodology aim to deliver efficient inflation hedging and diversification benefits within a single ETF vehicle.

What this transaction means for investors

Echo45 Advisors added more than a dozen new positions to its portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2025. The purchase of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF shares was the third-largest new position added during the last three months of the year.

Investors who feel nervous about traditional stocks and bonds often gravitate toward commodities that generally don’t experience the same ups and downs as the overall stock market. The Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF’s focus on gold futures made the typically non-volatile ETF a big gainer. If we include dividends received, this ETF has produced a 22.8% return over the past year. Over the past three years, it’s delivered a 46.1% total return.

The Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF produced outstanding returns in recent years, but it might not be a great investment for risk-averse investors who aren’t comfortable with a lot of exposure to gold prices. Gold accounts for 40.9% of the ETF’s total holdings.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

