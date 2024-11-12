News & Insights

Echo IQ’s Resolutions Pass Amid Strong Shareholder Support

November 12, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

EchoIQ Limited (AU:EIQ) has released an update.

Echo IQ Limited, a Sydney-based AI and medical technology company, announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The meeting saw strong shareholder support for key decisions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Stephen Picton. This positive outcome reflects growing investor confidence in Echo IQ’s innovative approach to cardiology.

