Echo IQ Unveils AI Medical Tech Advances

May 22, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

EchoIQ Limited (AU:EIQ) has released an update.

Echo IQ, an AI-driven medical technology firm, has announced an investor webinar to discuss its recent FDA submission for EchoSolv™ AS, an AI tool for aortic stenosis detection, and to provide updates on its clinical study for heart failure risk detection. Investors will be briefed on the company’s commercialization efforts and regulatory pathways, with a Q&A session to follow. The webinar, led by CCO Deon Strydom, aims to inform stakeholders of Echo IQ’s advancements and future prospects in the medical AI field.

