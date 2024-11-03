Echo IQ Announces Webinar to Introduce New CEO

News & Insights

EchoIQ Limited (AU:EIQ) has released an update.

Echo IQ Limited is set to host an investor webinar on November 6, 2024, to introduce its new Chief Executive Officer, Dustin Haines, and discuss the company’s regulatory and commercialization strategies following FDA clearance for its EchoSolv-AS solution. The webinar will be led by key company figures and will provide investors with insights into future opportunities. Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance.

