ECHELON WEALTH PARTNERS Maintains Canyon Copper (TSXV:CNC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, ECHELON WEALTH PARTNERS maintained coverage of Canyon Copper (TSXV:CNC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5,824.09% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canyon Copper is $91.23. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5,824.09% from its latest reported closing price of $1.54.

The projected annual revenue for Canyon Copper is $145,909MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.41.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

