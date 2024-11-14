Echelon Resources Unveils Corporate Governance Statement

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Echelon Resources Limited has published its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 2024, which outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations. The statement, approved by the board, is available on their website and provides details on management roles, board responsibilities, and director appointments, ensuring transparency and accountability for investors.

