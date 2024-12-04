Echelon Resources Starts New Gas Drilling Campaign

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Echelon Resources Limited has commenced drilling the West Mereenie-29 well in the Amadeus Basin, marking the start of a promising campaign aimed at boosting gas production to meet Northern Territory market demands. This initiative is part of a joint venture with Central Petroleum and other partners, targeting undeveloped gas reserves and expected to be operational by early 2025. Echelon’s commitment to ethical development and strong ESG standards underpins its strategic efforts in Australasia’s energy sector.

