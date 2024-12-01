Echelon Resources Issues New Employee Incentive Options

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Echelon Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 4,354,827 options for acquiring ordinary shares as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are unquoted and were issued on November 29, 2024, indicating strategic moves to bolster employee engagement and potential future stock value. This development highlights the company’s efforts to align employee interests with shareholder value, a point of interest for stock market enthusiasts.

