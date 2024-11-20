News & Insights

Echelon Resources Highlights Prospective Growth at AGM

November 20, 2024 — 04:04 pm EST

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Echelon Resources Limited presented its 2023 AGM, emphasizing its continued evaluation of prospective resources and existing assets, while noting that further exploration and appraisal are needed to determine significant hydrocarbon quantities. The company’s financial information is provided in accordance with New Zealand and international standards, reflecting their commitment to transparency. Investors are advised to consider the information carefully and seek professional advice before making decisions.

