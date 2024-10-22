News & Insights

Stocks

Echelon Resources Announces Virtual AGM for Shareholders

October 22, 2024 — 09:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Echelon Resources Limited is holding its virtual Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the election of directors and auditor remuneration. Investors have the opportunity to direct their proxy votes online or via mail, ensuring their voices are heard in the company’s future decisions. This meeting is crucial for shareholders looking to influence Echelon’s strategic direction and governance.

For further insights into AU:ECH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NZEOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.