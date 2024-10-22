Echelon Resources Announces Virtual AGM for Shareholders

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Echelon Resources Limited is holding its virtual Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the election of directors and auditor remuneration. Investors have the opportunity to direct their proxy votes online or via mail, ensuring their voices are heard in the company’s future decisions. This meeting is crucial for shareholders looking to influence Echelon’s strategic direction and governance.

