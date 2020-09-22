Markets
AMZN

Echelon Launches $499 Prime Bike With Amazon

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Echelon has partnered e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. to launch a new exercise bike at a significantly lower price compared to those of rival exercise bike maker Peloton.

The new EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike, also known as the Prime Bike, made its debut as Amazon's first-ever connected fitness product. The Amazon-exclusive bike, which will give customers access to hundreds of live and on-demand classes, will retail for $499.

"The Prime Bike was developed in collaboration with Amazon, aiming to create an amazing, connected bike for less than $500 and it's proven to be a phenomenal match. Amazon looking to us to partner on their first-ever connected fitness product is recognition of our commitment to deliver quality at a reasonable price-point as reflected in our explosive growth over the last year," said Lou Lentine, President and CEO of Echelon Fitness.

Echelon is also offering an Echelon United Membership 30-day free trial with the purchase of a Prime Bike. The company noted that riders will have access to thousands of live and on-demand classes, as well as a number of scenic rides.

The Echelon EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike joins a family of Echelon Fitness products, including the Connect EX bike series, Echelon Row and Reflect Fitness Mirrors, as well as a commercial product portfolio. Echelon debuted its first Connect Bike in 2017.

In early September, rival exercise bike maker Peloton said it has added new products to its lineup - a more expensive exercise bike and a lower-priced treadmill - and also reduced the cost of its original exercise bike by 15 percent.

Peloton reduced the price of the original Peloton Bike by $350 to $1,895, with a 30-day home trial for new purchasers.

Peloton launched a new premium model, called the Peloton Bike+, which has added features such as a 23.8-inch rotating HD touchscreen and a four-speaker sound system. The new Peloton Bike+ is priced at $2,495.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular