Echelon Launches $499 Prime Bike With Amazon

(RTTNews) - Echelon has partnered e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. to launch a new exercise bike at a significantly lower price compared to those of rival exercise bike maker Peloton.

The new EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike, also known as the Prime Bike, made its debut as Amazon's first-ever connected fitness product. The Amazon-exclusive bike, which will give customers access to hundreds of live and on-demand classes, will retail for $499.

"The Prime Bike was developed in collaboration with Amazon, aiming to create an amazing, connected bike for less than $500 and it's proven to be a phenomenal match. Amazon looking to us to partner on their first-ever connected fitness product is recognition of our commitment to deliver quality at a reasonable price-point as reflected in our explosive growth over the last year," said Lou Lentine, President and CEO of Echelon Fitness.

Echelon is also offering an Echelon United Membership 30-day free trial with the purchase of a Prime Bike. The company noted that riders will have access to thousands of live and on-demand classes, as well as a number of scenic rides.

The Echelon EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike joins a family of Echelon Fitness products, including the Connect EX bike series, Echelon Row and Reflect Fitness Mirrors, as well as a commercial product portfolio. Echelon debuted its first Connect Bike in 2017.

In early September, rival exercise bike maker Peloton said it has added new products to its lineup - a more expensive exercise bike and a lower-priced treadmill - and also reduced the cost of its original exercise bike by 15 percent.

Peloton reduced the price of the original Peloton Bike by $350 to $1,895, with a 30-day home trial for new purchasers.

Peloton launched a new premium model, called the Peloton Bike+, which has added features such as a 23.8-inch rotating HD touchscreen and a four-speaker sound system. The new Peloton Bike+ is priced at $2,495.

