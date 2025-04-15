ECD Automotive Design Reports 29% Revenue Growth and 30% Increase in Gross Profit for 2024 While Executing Strategic Growth Plans

ECD Automotive Design reported 2024 revenue growth of 29% at $25.2 million, with a net loss of $10.8 million.

Quiver AI Summary

ECD Automotive Design, Inc., the largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company, reported significant financial results for 2024, showing a 29% increase in revenue to $25.2 million compared to $19.5 million in 2023. The gross profit also rose by 30%, reaching $5.9 million, driven by higher sales volume and pricing. Despite this growth, the company faced a net loss of $10.8 million, largely due to increased operating expenses related to its transition into a public company and financial restatement costs. In the fourth quarter, revenues increased by 10% year-over-year to $5.3 million, although gross profit decreased due to a non-cash write-down. CEO Scott Wallace highlighted the company's expansion efforts, including enhanced production capabilities and new retail locations, positioning ECD for continued growth in 2025 as it seeks to convert inventory investments into cash while continuing to innovate and expand its product offerings.

Potential Positives

Revenues for 2024 increased by 29%, reaching a record $25.2 million, signifying strong business growth.

Gross profit rose by 30% to $5.9 million, reflecting improved profitability and operational efficiency.

Launch of retail storefront locations to enhance customer engagement and sales conversion, signaling an innovative approach to market expansion.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for 2024 increased significantly to ($10.8) million from a net loss of ($1.2) million in 2023, indicating a deteriorating financial position.

Adjusted EBITDA showed a loss of ($3.6) million for 2024 compared to a gain of $1.8 million in the prior year, highlighting declining operational performance.

Cash and equivalents dropped to $1.5 million from $8.1 million in the prior year, indicating potential liquidity issues.

FAQ

What were ECD Automotive Design's revenue growth rates for 2024?

In 2024, ECD Automotive Design reported a revenue growth rate of 29%, reaching $25.2 million.

How much did ECD's gross profit increase in 2024?

ECD's gross profit increased by 30% in 2024, totaling $5.9 million compared to $4.5 million in 2023.

What contributed to ECD's revenue growth?

The revenue growth was driven by increased volume, higher average selling prices, and more used vehicle sales.

What challenges did ECD face in 2024?

ECD faced challenges with net loss due to operating expenses related to financial restatement and non-cash items.

What are ECD's future growth plans?

ECD plans to accelerate inventory cash conversion and expand sales through increased customization and new business lines.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ECDA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $ECDA stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







2024 Revenue Growth of 29% and Gross Profit dollars increased 30%;





2024 Revenue Growth of 29% and Gross Profit dollars increased 30%;





Continued Execution of Growth Strategy to Expand Product Line Up, Fill the Factory and increase pace of cash conversion









KISSIMMEE, Fla., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Auto Manufacturer ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECDA) (“ECD” or the “Company”), the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs and Toyota FJs, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.







Financial results and comparisons are based on re-stated numbers for 2023 and the first half of 2024.









Full Year 2024 Highlights









Revenues increased 29% to $25.2 million in 2024, compared to $19.5 million in 2023. Growth was driven by increased volume, higher average selling price, increased upgrades and increased used vehicle sales versus 2023.



Revenues increased 29% to $25.2 million in 2024, compared to $19.5 million in 2023. Growth was driven by increased volume, higher average selling price, increased upgrades and increased used vehicle sales versus 2023.



Gross profit increased 30% to $5.9 million in 2024, compared to $4.5 million in 2023.



Gross profit increased 30% to $5.9 million in 2024, compared to $4.5 million in 2023.



Net loss was ($10.8) million in 2024, compared to a net loss of ($1.2) million in 2023.



Net loss was ($10.8) million in 2024, compared to a net loss of ($1.2) million in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) was a loss of ($3.6) million in 2024, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA gain of $1.8 million in 2023. For Fiscal year 2024, There were approximately $0.7 million of non-recurring expenses incurred in connection with the restatements of the 2022, 2023 and first half 2024 financial statements, the suspension of BF Borgers CPA PC and related matters. The Company expects to incur additional fees through March 31, 2025 relating to the restated information.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights









Revenues increased 10% to $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $4.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. Growth was driven by increased volume, higher average selling price, increased upgrades and increased used vehicle sales versus a year ago. The Company completed approximately 12 vehicles in 2024, but the revenue for 12 vehicles could not be recognized in 2024, because title to the vehicle was not transferred to the buyer as of the end of the year. The revenue associated with these vehicles will be recognized during the first half of 2025.



Revenues increased 10% to $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $4.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. Growth was driven by increased volume, higher average selling price, increased upgrades and increased used vehicle sales versus a year ago. The Company completed approximately 12 vehicles in 2024, but the revenue for 12 vehicles could not be recognized in 2024, because title to the vehicle was not transferred to the buyer as of the end of the year. The revenue associated with these vehicles will be recognized during the first half of 2025.



Gross profit was $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. Gross profit in the quarter was impacted by a non-cash $1.1 million write-down of labor overhead allocation and materials charged to cost of goods sold. The Company anticipates that gross margin will normalize back to historic levels in 2025.



Gross profit was $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. Gross profit in the quarter was impacted by a non-cash $1.1 million write-down of labor overhead allocation and materials charged to cost of goods sold. The Company anticipates that gross margin will normalize back to historic levels in 2025.



Net loss was ($3.3) million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of ($0.7) million in same year-ago quarter.



Net loss was ($3.3) million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of ($0.7) million in same year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) was a loss of ($2.4) million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA gain of $0.4 million in the same year-ago quarter. In the fourth quarter there were approximately $0.2 million of non-recurring expenses incurred in connection with the restatement of financials for 2022, 2023 and the first and second quarters of 2024.









Management Commentary







Speaking on the results for the year, Scott Wallace, CEO & Co-Founder of ECD, stated, “2024 was a year of exceptional growth and execution for ECD as the company saw revenues expand 29% to $25.2 million, a record for the company. In addition to topline growth, we also saw increased profitability, with gross profits higher by 30%, a testament to improvements to and strength of the customer journey the company employs to drive unparalleled customization and, by extension, margin. Our continued improvement in customization has enabled us to begin receiving orders for autos north of $500,000, another record for ECD, and bolsters our position as the leading luxury U.S. manufacturer of fully customized classic Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types and American Muscle Cars. While gross profitability has shown improvements, that did not translate to net profitability in 2024, primarily due to additional operating expenses associated with our financial restatement and non-cash items.





“Our strategic investments in operational infrastructure paid off significantly this year. Expanding our Kissimmee, Florida facility allowed us to scale our U.S. production and supply chain while maintaining the handcrafted quality that defines the ECD brand. This newly upgraded facility paired with productivity measurements, extensive data and more efficient workflows, including moving our quality control team within the production line, enabled the expansion of our product offerings and a meaningful increase in output via our ‘Right First’ completion model without compromising our commitment to engineering and quality excellence.





“During the year, we announced plans to expand beyond our web-based sales process with a retail storefront presence. We’ve now seen the first evidence of the benefits of this approach in the first quarter of this year with the launch of our One Driver’s Club ‘store within a store’ in West Palm Beach. This retail distribution model allows ECD to engage our customers in an immersive experience that encourages customization. Our West Palm Beach location is already showing its potential, contributing to our order backlog, ready-now sales, and quickly converting our investments in inventory into cash on hand. Our relationship with 10 Easy Street of Nantucket, Massachussetts is the second of our retail distribution model locations opened for the season on April 4th with ECD inventory on hand. The purpose of these retail locations is not to be a traditional dealership, but rather a hub supporting engagement with the surrounding community. We have a very busy event schedule lined up for our two locations designed to increase brand awareness and engage the local communities, including the Daffodil Parade in Nantucket.”





Mr. Wallace concluded: “With the restatement of prior reporting periods behind us, ECD looks to continue executing its growth plans in 2025 while seeking opportunities to accelerate the conversion of our inventory investments to cash in hand. We will continue to drive revenue and profit through increased sales, higher ASPs, upgrades driven by innovation, and additional business lines within the multi-billion dollar classic car ecosystem.”







Year Ended December 31, 2024 Financial Results







Revenue increased 29% to a record $25.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $19.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased volume, higher average selling price and increased used vehicle sales versus the same period in 2023.





For the year ended December 31, 2024 gross profit increased to $5.9 million, or 23.4% of revenue, compared to $4.5 million, or 23.2% of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023.





Operating expenses were $10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $6.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher general and administrative expenses related to the ongoing costs of being a public company, one time legal fees for acquisitions and debt service, and the costs associated incurred in connection with the restatements of the 2022, 2023 and first half 2024 financial statements, the suspension of BF Borgers CPA PC and related matters.





Operating loss was ($4.6) million, compared to operating loss of ($1.5) million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decline was primarily due to increased costs in the first year as a public company.





Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was ($10.8 million), or $(0.32) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($1.2) million, or $(0.05) per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of ($3.6) million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA gain of $1.8 million in the same year ago period.





Cash and equivalents on December 31, 2024 were $1.5 million, as compared to $8.1 million on December 31, 2023.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results







Revenues increased 10% to $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $4.8 million in the same year-ago quarter. Growth was driven by increased volume, higher average selling price, increased upgrades and increased used vehicle sales versus a year ago.





Gross profit was $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. Gross profit in the quarter was impacted by a non-cash $1.1 million write-down of labor overhead allocation and materials charged to cost of goods sold.





Operating expenses were $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher general and administrative expenses related to the ongoing costs of being a public company and the restatement of financials with our new auditing firm.





Operating loss was ($2.4) million, compared to operating loss of ($0.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decline was primarily related to higher expenses in 2024, including the restatement costs and non-cash $1.1 million charge to cost of goods sold, compared to 2023.





Net loss for the fourth quarter 2024 was ($3.3 million), or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($0.7) million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of ($2.4) million in the fourth quarter 2024, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA gain of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Earnings Call and Webcast







ECD Auto Design management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.





Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025





Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time (5:30 AM Pacific Time)





U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-4018





International number: 201-689-8471





Webcast:



4Q 2024 Webcast Link







The Company will also provide a link at



https://ecdautodesign.com/ecd-investors/



for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.





A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through April 30, 2024.





Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921





International replay number: 412-317-6671





Replay passcode: 13753193







About ECD Auto Design







ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rover Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, the Jaguar E-Type and we have recently added Ford Mustang and Toyota FJ. Historically, each vehicle produced by ECD was fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") craftsmen. The Company was founded in 2013 by three British "gear heads' whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD's global headquarters, known as the "Rover Dome," is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 67 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 66 ASE and three master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit



www.ecdautodesign.com



.







About Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is useful to investors because it is commonly used to evaluate companies on the basis of operating performance and leverage.





EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows for the periods presented, nor have they been presented as an alternative to operating income or as an indicator of operating performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). In accordance with SEC Regulation G, the non-GAAP measurements in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measurement, which can be viewed under the heading “Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) from Operations to EBITDA” in the financial tables included in this press release.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “attempting,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at





www.sec.gov





. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.







Investor Relations









investorrelations@ecdautodesign.com





























ECD AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

































Year Ended December 31

























2024

























2023















































Revenue, net





$





25,165,733













$





19,492,606













Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below)









19,277,786

















14,969,683













Gross profit









5,887,947

















4,522,923

















































Operating expenses





































Advertising and marketing expenses









1,171,696

















641,831













General and administrative expenses









9,106,716

















5,144,601













Provision for credit losses









31,484

















123,562













Depreciation and amortization expenses









126,791

















148,763













Total operating expenses









10,436,687

















6,058,757

















































Loss from operations









(4,548,740





)













(1,535,834





)













































Other (expense) income





































Interest expense









(5,270,404





)













(653,429





)









Change in fair value of warrant liabilities









(433,725





)













-













Change in fair value of conversion option liabilities









(204,487





)













-













Gain on forgiveness of payable









319,900

















-













Resale commissions income









134,600

















106,353













FX exchange gain (loss)









(48,071





)













-













Other income, net









117,531

















65,949













Total (expense) income, net









(5,384,656





)













(481,127





)









Loss before income tax benefit









(9,933,396





)













(2,016,961





)









Income tax (expense) benefit









(838,055





)













838,055

















































Net Loss





$





(10,771,451





)









$





(1,178,906





)













































Net loss per common share, basic and diluted





$





(0.32





)









$





(0.05





)









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted









33,505,605

















24,875,667



















































































































ECD AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































December 31,

























2024

























2023

















































ASSETS































Current assets





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





1,476,850













$





8,134,211













Accounts receivable, net









45,022

















-













Inventories









11,181,806

















9,607,766













Prepaid and other current assets









239,864

















34,006













Total current assets









12,943,542

















17,775,983

















































Goodwill









1,291,098

















-













Property and equipment, net









483,878

















913,097













Intangible asset, net









12,000

















-













Right-to-use asset









3,404,983

















3,763,295













Deferred tax asset









-

















838,055













Deposit









60,200

















77,686















TOTAL ASSETS







$





18,195,701













$





23,368,116



















































LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT







































Current liabilities





































Accounts payable





$





2,494,664













$





898,445













Accrued expenses









1,686,598

















779,695













Deferred revenue









11,802,825

















16,190,861













Floor plan payable









1,212,000

















-













Lease liability, current









353,612

















314,903













Other payable









1,364,222

















1,549,863













Total current liabilities









18,913,921

















19,733,767

















































Lease liability, non-current









3,373,571

















3,727,183













Warrant liabilities, at fair value









486,559

















26,283













Conversion option, at fair value









313,191

















2,724













Convertible note, net of debt discount









14,085,932

















10,654,444













Total Liabilities









37,173,174

















34,144,401



















































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 19)











































































Redeemable preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 authorized shares; 25,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023









1

















3

















































Stockholders’ deficit





































Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 authorized shares; 31,874,662 shares and 24,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









3,650

















3,187













Additional paid-in capital









2,576,498

















-













Other comprehensive income









(6,696





)

























Accumulated deficit









(21,550,926





)













(10,779,475





)









Total Stockholders’ Deficit









(18,977,474





)













(10,776,288





)











TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT







$





18,195,701













$





23,368,116



















































































































ECD AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN, INC.









Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

































For the year ended









December 31,

























2024

























2023









































As Restated



















Net loss





$





(10,771,451





)









$





(1,178,906





)









Excluding:





































Interest expense









5,270,404

















653,429













Income tax (benefit) expense









838,055

















838,055













Equity compensation expense









331,959

















-













Non-recurring professional fees



(1)











709,763

















-













Other (income) expense, net









(117,531





)













65,949













Change in FV of warrant liabilities









433,725

















-













Change in FV of conversion option liabilities









204,487

















-













Gain on forgiveness of payable









(319,900





)













-













Foreign exchange loss









48,071

















-













Gain on sale of trade in vehicles









(59,265





)













-













Depreciation and amortization









(126,791





)













148,763













Transaction cost









-

















1,285,000













Adjusted EBITDA









(3,558,474





)













1,812,290





)











































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.