ECD Automotive Design Launches New Mustang Program with Bespoke 1967 Mustang Fastback "Project '67 Ghost"

ECD Automotive Design has announced the launch of its new Mustang program with the unveiling of Project '67 Ghost, a fully customized 1967 Mustang Fastback, marking the company's first in-house Mustang build. This initiative will offer bespoke builds from the 1965–1970 model years featuring authentic powertrains and modern enhancements. The '67 Ghost is equipped with a 465-horsepower ROUSH 347 IR V8 engine and boasts a Roadster Shop RS Spec chassis for improved handling and comfort. Its design combines classic Mustang aesthetics with modern technology and luxurious interior features. ECD emphasizes craftsmanship and personalization in each vehicle, aiming to redefine classic American muscle cars, with multiple commissions already underway.
Potential Positives
- Launch of ECD's new Mustang program, marking the company's expansion into a new segment of classic American muscle vehicles.
- Distinct partnership with Roush Performance to provide upgraded Small Block Ford V8 engines, enhancing the authenticity and performance of the vehicles.
- Focus on handcrafted, bespoke builds with a customizable design experience that emphasizes client-driven personalization.
- Multiple commissions already in progress, indicating strong demand and interest in the new Mustang offerings.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
What is Project ‘67 Ghost by ECD Automotive Design?
Project ‘67 Ghost is a bespoke 1967 Mustang Fastback, marking the launch of ECD's Mustang program for made-to-order builds.
What engine does the ‘67 Ghost feature?
The ‘67 Ghost is equipped with a 465-horsepower ROUSH 347 IR Small Block Ford V8 engine.
How does ECD ensure high-quality craftsmanship?
Every vehicle is hand-built by master-certified ASE craftsmen, emphasizing ECD's commitment to quality and customization in restoration.
What design elements are included in the ‘67 Ghost?
The ‘67 Ghost features High Gloss Mineral White paint, unique interior designs, and modern technology like Apple CarPlay and JBL audio.
Where is ECD Automotive Design located?
ECD Automotive Design is headquartered in Kissimmee, Florida, in a 100,000-square-foot facility with over 100 skilled employees.
Full Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the world’s leading builder of reimagined classic Land Rovers and Jaguars, proudly reveals Project ‘67 Ghost, a fully bespoke 1967 Mustang Fastback — and the first Mustang built entirely in-house by ECD. More than a one-off commission, this vehicle marks the launch of ECD’s new Mustang program, offering made-to-order builds across 1965–1970 model years with authentic powertrains, heritage styling, and modern drivability.
Built on the same foundation that has made ECD the global leader in luxury custom restoration, the Mustang program brings the company’s signature
client-driven, one-of-one experience
to a new chapter of American muscle. Each vehicle is handcrafted in Florida through a collaborative design journey — allowing clients to define every detail, from performance to aesthetics.
While many restomod builders lean on EV conversions or modern crate engines, ECD has partnered exclusively with
Roush Performance
to deliver something more meaningful: upgraded
Small Block Ford V8s
that honor the soul of the original car while elevating reliability and responsiveness.
“This is the beginning of what we’re calling a Mustang stampede,” said
Scott Wallace
, CEO of ECD Automotive Design. “‘67 Ghost represents the next evolution of what ECD stands for — one-of-one personalization, authentic powertrains, and best-in-class craftsmanship. Our partnership with Roush lets us preserve the Mustang’s identity while enhancing it in ways no one else is doing.”
Under the hood, ‘67 Ghost features a
465-horsepower ROUSH 347 IR V8
, purpose-built to balance raw character with everyday usability. The vehicle rides on a
Roadster Shop RS Spec chassis
, giving it the best of both worlds: responsive handling and confident power, with the comfort and refinement of a modern cruiser.
Finished in
High Gloss Mineral White
with
Santorini Black Metallic rally stripes
, the exterior draws from classic Mustang lineage, elevated with ECD’s precise detailing. Inside,
heated Recaro seats
in black leather with tan diamond-stitched inserts pair with a
brushed aluminum dash
,
All American gauges
, and a
Grant Classic steering wheel
to deliver both nostalgia and tactile drama. Modern technology is seamlessly integrated, including
Apple CarPlay
,
JBL premium audio
, and a
remote start
.
“We’re not chasing trends — we’re building timeless machines,” said Elliot Humble, CTO of ECD. “While others are dropping in off-the-shelf modern drivetrains, we’ve partnered with Roush to deliver brand-new, performance-built V8s based on the legendary Ford small block architecture. Paired with the RS Spec chassis, the result is a Mustang that’s thrilling to drive and remarkably refined — the kind of car you enjoy every day, not just on weekends.”
With multiple commissions already in progress — including builds inspired by Shelby GT350s, Boss 427s, and Mach 1 silhouettes — ECD’s Mustang program is set to redefine what classic American muscle can be: bold, beautiful, and built entirely around the individual.
Vehicle Highlights: ‘67 Ghost
Model:
1967 Mustang Fastback
Name:
‘67 Ghost
Engine:
465-HP ROUSH 347 IR Small Block Ford V8
Paint:
High Gloss Mineral White with Gloss Santorini Black Metallic Rally Stripes
Chassis:
Roadster Shop RS Spec with Adjustable RS SV Fox Coilovers
Brakes:
11" Drilled & Slotted Rotors, 4-Piston Red Calipers
Wheels:
17” Rambler Chrome Wheels on Nitto NT555 Tires
Interior:
Heated Recaro Seats in Black Leather with Tan Double Diamond Inserts; Sport II Console; Grant Classic Steering Wheel; Brushed Aluminum Dash
Technology:
Apple CarPlay, JBL Premium Audio with Subwoofer, Remote Start, USB Ports, Automatic Headlights
Hood:
Vented Hood with Turn Signals
About ECD Auto Design
ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit
www.ecdautodesign.com
.
Media Contact:
Kevin Kastner
Chief Revenue Officer
kastnerk@ecdautodesign.com
407-738-1056
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec602fb5-f69b-4851-8a90-9cd2d1c0f7a2
