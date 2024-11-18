ECD Automotive Design appoints Kevin Kastner as Chief Revenue Officer

ECD Automotive Design (ECDA) appointed Kevin Kastner as Chief Revenue Officer. Before joining ECD Auto Design, Kastner served as the director of sales and marketing at Moss Motors. At AMSOIL, he was a Marketing Manager. He was CEO of Iron Dog.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ECDA:
- ECD Automotive Design Shares Optimistic Investor Presentation
- ECD Automotive Design announces debut of ‘Farmington Hills Commission’
- ECD Automotive Design opens collaboration opportunities for luxury brands
- ECD Automotive Design unveils built-for-inventory classic Land Rover
- ECD Automotive Design spotlights range of premium accessories
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.