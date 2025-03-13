ECD Auto Design Launches Exclusive County Collection of Bespoke Land Rover Defenders Celebrating UK Heritage

ECD Auto Design launches the County Collection, offering exclusive Land Rover Defenders inspired by UK regions, available for immediate purchase.

ECD Auto Design has announced the launch of the County Collection, a limited-edition series of bespoke Land Rover Defenders inspired by the landscapes and cultural heritage of various UK counties. Each vehicle in the collection features a distinct color palette representing its namesake county, such as Bedfordshire's rich black and Cumbria's lush green. Unlike ECD's fully custom builds, these meticulously crafted Defenders are available for immediate purchase, allowing enthusiasts to own a unique vehicle without waiting for a custom build. Each purchase includes a personalized client experience, a detailed design book, and an industry-leading warranty. The County Collection aims to merge classic British automotive heritage with modern luxury and performance, inviting owners to embrace a storytelling and craftsmanship experience.

Potential Positives

The launch of the County Collection solidifies ECD Auto Design's position as a leader in bespoke automotive restorations, showcasing their commitment to quality and heritage.

This limited-edition series allows for immediate ownership of custom vehicles, potentially attracting collectors who seek exclusivity without the wait.

The introduction of unique vehicles named after UK counties enhances brand storytelling, linking the products to rich cultural and historical references that resonate with potential buyers.

The County Collection includes personalized client experiences and industry-leading warranties, which enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty towards the ECD brand.

Potential Negatives

While introducing the County Collection aims to attract immediate sales, it may undermine the bespoke nature of ECD's brand, potentially alienating clients who value fully customized builds over limited-edition models.

The focus on immediate availability of vehicles may suggest inventory management issues or unexpected demand fluctuations, raising concerns about the company’s ability to meet customer expectations.

The press release does not address pricing specifics or market positioning, potentially leaving investors and consumers uncertain about the financial implications of the new collection.

FAQ

What is the County Collection by ECD Auto Design?

The County Collection is an exclusive series of bespoke Land Rover Defenders inspired by the cultural heritage of the UK.

How are the vehicles in the County Collection designed?

Each vehicle features a unique color palette and design inspired by different UK counties and their natural beauty.

What sets the County Collection apart from custom builds?

The County Collection offers immediate purchase options, unlike ECD's fully custom builds, allowing collectors to own bespoke vehicles without the wait.

What additional perks come with owning a County Collection Defender?

Owners receive a personalized client experience, an ECD Journey Book, and industry-leading warranty and service for their Defender.

Where can I explore the County Collection models?

You can visit the ECD Auto Design website to explore available County Collection models and claim a unique Defender.

KISSIMMEE, Fla., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the industry leader in bespoke Land Rover Defender restorations, proudly introduces the County Collection—an exclusive Founder-Designed Inventory that pays homage to the rich landscapes and cultural heritage of the United Kingdom. Each vehicle in this limited-edition series is named after a UK county or region, featuring an exclusive color palette inspired by its history, natural beauty, and timeless elegance.







A Tribute to UK Craftsmanship and Exploration







With its roots deeply embedded in British automotive culture, ECD Auto Design was founded on a passion for restoring and reimagining iconic Land Rovers. The County Collection embodies this legacy, merging the heritage of classic Defenders with contemporary luxury and performance. Unlike ECD’s fully custom builds, these meticulously crafted Defenders are available for immediate purchase, offering a rare opportunity to own a bespoke ECD creation without the wait.







"With the County Collection, we wanted to craft something extraordinary that reflects our heritage while providing an immediate ownership experience for collectors and enthusiasts,"



said Kevin Kastner, Chief Revenue Officer at ECD Auto Design.



"Each Defender in this series is a work of art, designed to capture the essence of its namesake county—blending timeless UK influence with modern craftsmanship and performance."









A Curated Palette of the UK’s Iconic Regions







Each Defender in the County Collection draws inspiration from the colors and character of a distinct UK county or region. The debut models include:









Bedfordshire (Black)



– A deep, rich black inspired by the county’s grand estates and shadowy woodlands.











Cumbria (Green)



– A lush, verdant hue reminiscent of the rolling hills and misty valleys of the Lake District.











Dorset (White)



– A crisp, snowy white reflecting the striking coastal cliffs and scenic landscapes.











Essex (Gold)



– A warm golden tone mirroring the county’s vibrant fields and historic charm.







More uniquely inspired models are in production, with additional vehicles set to be unveiled throughout 2025. Each Defender in the County Collection is an invitation to adventure—crafted with precision, steeped in history, and designed to turn heads.







Beyond a Vehicle—An Exclusive ECD Ownership Experience







Owning a County Collection Defender is more than just acquiring a vehicle; it’s about embracing the full ECD experience. Each purchase includes:









A Personalized Client Experience



– Owners receive a dedicated introduction to their Defender from the ECD Client Experience Team.











The ECD Journey Book



– A beautifully curated book detailing the vehicle’s unique design inspiration, heritage, and craftsmanship.











Industry-Leading Warranty & Service



– Every County Collection Defender comes with the same premium warranty and post-purchase support as ECD’s custom builds.









"An ECD Defender isn’t just about transportation—it’s about storytelling, craftsmanship, and exclusivity,"



added Kastner.



"The County Collection gives enthusiasts a chance to own a uniquely inspired ECD build, ready to drive home today, while still enjoying the same meticulous quality and personalized service that define our brand."









Discover the County Collection







Which county speaks to you?







CLICK HERE







to explore the County Collection and claim a one-of-a-kind Defender that reflects the landscapes and legacies of the United Kingdom. This exclusive page will be updated regularly as new models are released, offering collectors a front-row seat to this limited-edition inventory.







High-Resolution Images Available







For high-resolution images of the County Collection’s bespoke Defenders, please







CLICK HERE







.







About ECD Auto Design









ECD Auto Design (NASDAQ: ECDA)



is a premier creator of restored luxury vehicles, blending classic automotive design with modern performance. Specializing in Land Rover Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA, Range Rover Classics, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, Toyota FJs, and other highly customized builds, ECD provides an immersive design experience for clients seeking one-of-a-kind vehicles.





Founded in 2013 by three British automotive enthusiasts, ECD operates out of its state-of-the-art 100,000-square-foot headquarters in Kissimmee, Florida, home to 105 expert craftsmen holding a combined 80 ASE certifications, including five master-level certifications. The company also maintains a UK-based logistics center, where seven specialists source and transport 25-year-old classic vehicles for restoration.





For more information, visit







www.ecdautodesign.com







.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/672d2dbe-5392-4844-a5e3-b72bd5144844





