Eccogene receives milestone payment of $60M from AstraZeneca

Eccogene will receive a $60 million payment from AstraZeneca (AZN), which is being triggered by successfully achieving milestones related to the development of ECC5004/AZD5004 including the first patient dosed in the Phase 2b program. VISTA and SOLSTICE are two global Phase 2b multicenter trials assessing the efficacy and safety of ECC5004/AZD5004, administered orally, once daily, to participants who are obese or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity and type 2 diabetes, respectively. AstraZeneca licensed the global rights to ECC5004/AZD5004 from Eccogene in November 2023, for which the Company received an upfront payment of $185 million and can receive up to $1.825 billion in future milestones, as well as royalty payments. Eccogene retains co-development and co-commercialization rights to ECC5004/AZD5004 in China.

