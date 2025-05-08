ECC Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/12/25, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc (Symbol: ECC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.14, payable on 5/30/25. As a percentage of ECC's recent stock price of $8.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when ECC shares open for trading on 5/12/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ECC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 20.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ECC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ECC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.54 per share, with $10.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.98.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Eagle Point Credit Company Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.