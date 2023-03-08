ECB's Visco urges "prudent," data-driven monetary policy

March 08, 2023 — 04:11 am EST

Written by Gavin Jones for Reuters ->

ROME, March 8 (Reuters) - European Central Bank governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Wednesday the ECB's monetary policy must remain cautious and driven by fresh economic data as it emerges.

In a speech delivered in Rome, the Bank of Italy governor said that while the ECB had managed to stabilise inflation expectations, geopolitical uncertainties meant economic developments were hard to predict.

"Monetary policy must therefore continue to move with prudence and be driven by data as it becomes available," Visco said.

