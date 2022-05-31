ECB's Visco says rate hikes must be gradual

Adds details

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should proceed gradually in the interest rate rise cycle that its governing council could kick off over the summer, ECB's policymaker Ignazio Visco said.

In the text of a speech prepared for the Bank of Italy's annual general meeting, Visco said a deeply changed economic backdrop - where deflation is no longer a threat and the impact of the pandemic on final demand has waned - warranted leaving behind negative official rates.

However, uncertain economic prospects suggest that the ECB should proceed slowly and keep a flexible approach were euro zone countries' financing conditions to start diverging.

"Given the uncertainty of the economic outlook, the rates will have to be raised gradually," the Bank of Italy governor and ECB governing council member said.

Euro zone inflation rose more than expected to yet another record high in May, challenging the ECB's view that gradual interest rate increases from July will be enough to tame stubbornly high price growth.

Visco said flexibility in conducting asset purchases had played a crucial role in allowing the ECB to counter market tensions during the pandemic.

"It remains a key element in our strategy in the event that malfunctions in the monetary transmission mechanism risk compromising the pursuit of price stability," he said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, Gavin Jones and Stefano Bernabei; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.