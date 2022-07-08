ECB's Visco says policy normalisation can be gradual

Contributor
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

The European Central Bank (ECB) should be able to gradually normalise its monetary policy without causing an abrupt economic slowdown because long-term inflation expectations remain in line with its price stability target, a top policymaker said.

ROME, July 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) should be able to gradually normalise its monetary policy without causing an abrupt economic slowdown because long-term inflation expectations remain in line with its price stability target, a top policymaker said.

After a first 25-basis point hike in official interest rates later this month, a larger increase may be warranted in September, the ECB's Governing Council member Ignazio Visco.

After that, however, economic data will dictate the pace of the further "gradual but lasting" tightening in monetary policy, Visco said, adding there were no signs at present of a "dangerous spiral" between wages and price increases.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters