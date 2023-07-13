News & Insights

ECB's Visco says peak in interest rates is not far away

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

July 13, 2023 — 04:30 am EDT

Written by Giuseppe Fonte and Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

Adds comments on bank distribution

ROME, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is "not very far" from a peak in interest rates following a series of increases, Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.

Interviewed on Italy's Sky TG24 news channel, Visco repeated his view that it will take time for the impact of rate rises to feed through into the fight against inflation.

Visco also called on banks to set aside money to provide a buffer against risks in the financial sector, rather than returning profits to investors.

The ECB has raised rates at each meeting over the past year, taking its deposit rate to 3.5%, and promised more tightening as it attempts to curb inflation still running at three times its 2% target.

Asked whether rates would have peaked by the end of the year, Visco said that definitely was the case.

Visco, seen as one of the more dovish members of the ECB, steps down at the end of October, and will be succeeded by ECB executive board member Fabio Panetta.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Alvise Armellini Writing by Keith Weir)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.