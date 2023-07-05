News & Insights

ECB's Visco says monetary tightening can work without further hikes

July 05, 2023 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by Valentina Za for Reuters ->

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could drive inflation back in line with its price stability goal by holding rates at an adequate level for a sufficient period of time rather than hiking them more, one of its policymakers said on Wednesday.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the Italian Banking Association (ABI), ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said that rates had reached restrictive territory.

That means that carefully determining the length of the monetary tightening, rather than introducing further hikes, would have the advantage of allowing the ECB to assess impacts of its rate increases so far, the Bank of Italy chief said.

The ECB has raised rates at each meeting over the past year, taking its deposit rate to 3.5%, and promised more tightening as it attempts to curb inflation still running at three times its 2% target.

